KK's PRIEST Release Official Music Video For "The Sinner Rides Again"

This past Saturday at the legendary Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles, CA, heavy metal kings KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) - and Teutonic metal originators Accept kicked off the most iconic metal tour of the season. The tour is stopping in a slew of major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end in San Francisco, CA on October 7, so get your tickets now before they're gone.

Today, in celebration of the tour's kickoff, KK's Priest have revealed a brand new music video for their latest album's title track, "The Sinner Rides Again". Featuring mythical, dark fantasy imagery, astonishing, soaring vocals by Tim “Ripper” Owens and high flying guitar solos from K.K. Downing and A.J. Mills - who together are redefining the seminal metal guitar duo for a new generation - the video enters the band's catalog as one of their most epic to date.

Watch the new music video for "The Sinner Rides Again":

KK’s Priest / Accept tour dates are listed below.

September

5 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

6 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

7 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

8 - Detroit, MI - District 142

10 - Toronto, ON - QET

11 - Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre

13 - New York, NY - The Palladium

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

16 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

20 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

21 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom

22 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

26 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

27 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Tannahill's

29 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

5 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown (KK's Priest only, hosted by Eddie Trunk)

Mexico Metal Fest:

October

12 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest (w/ King Diamond)

(Photo - Sam Singer)