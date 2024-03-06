KK'S PRIEST Reveal Eerie "Keeper Of The Graves" Music Video

KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) - will kick off their very first US headline tour tomorrow at a sold-out show in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Along for the wild ride are L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches, so get your tickets now and don't miss this stellar lineup.

In celebration of tomorrow's tour kick-off, KK's Priest has dropped a dark, visually eerie new video for the menacing The Sinner Rides Again track, "Keeper Of The Graves". The high-energy track provides a taste of what fans can expect on stage this month!

K.K. Downing says: "The Keeper of The Graves is the defender, the sentinel, and the protector of all of the dead. This ageless being, throughout many centuries, has fought many battles with marauders that seek to prey on the souls of the buried and entombed. But alas, it would be inevitable that one day the kiss of Judas would land on his lips and the cold steel of the evil ones would thrust forward and penetrate the heart drawing the blood of death. As the moon turns red, no one will be saved. Who will avenge the Keeper of The Graves?"

With The Sinner Rides Again, KK's Priest double down on the ripping melodic force of their debut, Sermons Of The Sinner. The Sinner Rides Again wields nine tracks of pure hellfire, produced and written by Downing and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen. The celebrated new album is a call for the classics while speeding full force into the future, delivered by some of heavy metal’s most essential performers.

Order The Sinner Rides Again here.

Tracklisting:

“Sons Of The Sentinel”

“Strike Of The Viper”

“Reap The Whirlwind”

“One More Shot At Glory”

“Hymn 66”

“The Sinner Rides Again”

“Keeper Of The Graves”

“Pledge Your Souls”

“Wash Away Your Sins”

“Sons Of The Sentinel” video:

"Hymn 66" video:

"Strike Of The Viper" video:

"Reap The Whirlwind" video:

“One More Shot At Glory” video:

K.K. Downing commented on the upcoming tour: "It has been far too long! I am very excited to announce that KK's Priest will soon have the honour of playing our first ever shows in the USA starting March 7th 2024. Finally, KK's Priest metal is coming to my dear home away from home.

"We will be very proud to bring you the finest British steel from England — where the embryo of this beloved music was conceived so many years ago. The sands of time have moved so quickly for us all, but I am sure we all feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this nostalgic journey. I look forward to seeing everyone again — rest assured that it will be “Blood and Thunder,” with “Hellfire Thunderbolts” and much more. We promise to make history again together with you on this very special occasion. See you very soon!"

Tour dates:

March

7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

9 - Destin, FL - Club LA

10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae

19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums

(Photo - Sam Singer)