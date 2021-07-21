KK'S PRIEST Streaming New Song "Brothers Of The Road"; Audio

KK's Priest, the band featuring former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, are streaming the new song "Brothers Of The Road", featured on the upcoming release, Sermons Of The Sinner. Listen below.

With Downing on guitar, KK’s Priest also features ex-Judas Priest member Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals, who fronted the band for eight years and recorded two studio albums, Jugulator and Demolition, plus two live albums. They are joined by Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Sermons Of The Sinner will be released on August 20. Pre-order / pre-save options are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Brothers Of The Road":

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video: