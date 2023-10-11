KLAUS MEINE Says SCORPIONS Are Planning On Returning To The U.S. In 2024

In a new interview with Monsters, Madneses, And Magic, Scorpions singer Klaus Meine revealed the band is planning on returning to the U.S. for shows in 2024 to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Scorpions have dipped back into the past to release a rare performance of the Animal Magnetism track “Don’t Make No Promises (Your Body Can’t Keep)" live in Houston from June 27, 1980. The footage has been carefully restored from the band’s archives.

Check out previously released footage from the Taken By Force classic “He’s A Woman, She’s A Man”: