KMFDM To Mark 40th Anniversary With New Album In February; "Let Go" Single / Video Streaming

To mark their 40-year anniversary, industrial / EBM / alternative rock legends KMFDM will release their 23rd studio album (out February 2), previewed by the title track "Let Go", offering a potent mix of driving techno, dance, and funk-infused thrust. The band presents their signature onslaught of pulse-pounding rhythms, scorching electronics, blistering guitars, and vocals full of grit, growl, and grind addressing the social, political, and cultural ills of a world in perpetual turmoil. March also sees KMFDM tour the USA - tickets are already available for pre-order.

KMFDM continues to bridge the gaps between genres, coalescing into what we know and love as the Ultra Heavy Beat. About this album, The Spill Magazine writes, "Emphasizing the band’s roots while showcasing their output in a modern milieu, welcome to your must-have early 2024 soundtrack for the cognizant and conscientious alternative music lover."

Rising up lean and mean, KMFDM is doing it again, celebrating 40 years of conceptual continuity in grand style! Let Go marks the group’s 23rd studio album, the core lineup of Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, Andy Selway and Andee Blacksugar presenting their signature onslaught of pulse-pounding rhythms, scorching electronics, blistering guitars, and vocals full of grit, growl, and grind addressing the social, political, and cultural ills of a world in perpetual turmoil.

The first taste of their new record is the title track, "Let Go", the first of the 11 tracks on the album.

Stylistically diverse as ever, KMFDM continues to bridge the gaps between genres, coalescing into what we know and love as the Ultra Heavy Beat! “Never let them know your next move,” says Käpt’N K, laying down the band’s primary philosophy on this record, commanding you to let go of precept and pretense, to hold on tight, leave your worries behind, and get ready to rock!

From the driving techno, dance, and funk infused thrust of '"Let Go" to the airily melodic and swirling vibes of "Airhead" and "Touch", the grooving revolutionary oratory and percolating spaghetti western guitar and glitch-laden synth leads of "Turbn The Light On", to the sneering and seething riot grrl fury of "When The Bell Tolls", the sinister hip-hop injected "Next Move", the downright cinematic and Teutonic electro of "Erlkönig", and the virulent dub warcry of 'WW 2023' – KMFDM continues to break down barriers and immerse audiences in a bold new reality.

Konietzko and Cifarelli prove as vicious a team as ever, equally sharing vocal and lyrical duties, with longtime associate MC Ocelot appearing to give "Next Move"an extra touch of raucous rap energy. All the while, Blacksugar’s prowess on six-strings continues to awe and astound, backed by Selway’s dynamic drumming, meshing with Konietzko’s masterful programming.

Mixed and mastered by Benjamin Lawrenz (VNV Nation, Deep Purple, Saga, Mono Inc., Lord of the Lost), at Chameleon Recording Studios in Hamburg, Let Go signals KMFDM’s 40th anniversary loudly and proudly, with Aidan "Brute" Hughes’ distinctive cover artwork mirroring the album’s breakneck power. After four decades, the Ultra Heavy Beat simply refuses to rest in pity and regret, raising a sharpened middle finger at a world in chaos.

Tracklist:

"Let Go"

"Push!"

"Next Move"

"Airhead"

"Turn The Light On"

"Touch"

"Erlkönig"

"When The Bell Tolls"

"Totem E. Eggs"

"WW 2023"

"Fillet Manchego Claret & Blow"

Photos by Bobby Talamine