KNIFE - German Speed Metal Outfit Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records; New Album To Arrive This Year

German speed metal outfit, Knif,e have inked a worldwide contract with Napalm Records. The quartet hailing from Marburg (Hessen) have finished recording their second album of speed metal spiced up with black metal and punk influences - set to be released in 2023.

Formed in 2019, the up-and-coming band released their self-titled debut album, Knife, in 2021 after putting out two demo tapes, and EP Sounds of Sacrifice swiftly followed in 2022. Knife have already established their standing in the scene with their acclaimed first releases and energetic live performances. Currently, the band’s packed live schedule features an impressive list of metal festivals - including German metal institution Wacken Open Air, as well as Rock Hard Festival.

Knife comments on the signing: “Bangers. We are proud to announce that we’ve joined forces with the Austrian metal fanatics at Napalm Records. The deal is done, signed and sealed in blood. The new album will be unleashed this year, bringing you an overdose of skull splitting METAL. Together we will take the world by storm. Be prepared – we will strike.”

Sebastian Münch, A&R, Napalm Records states: "We are super happy to partner with such a talented speed metal band from Marburg (Hessen), Germany. After listening to the new studio album, I am convinced the band will surprise and delight all heavy metal fans. I would like to thank Florian Grill of Dying Victims Productions for discovering such a talented band and the partnership with us."

Stay tuned for a first taste of Knife’s sophomore album.

Knife are:

Vince Nihil - Vocals

Laz Cultro - Guitar

Gypsy Danger - Bass

Ferli Coltello - Drums

(Photo - Samira Chiara Tax)