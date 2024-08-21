KNIFE Launch Visualizer Video For New Single "Metalized Blood" Feat. DESASTER, SACRED STEEL Members

Just in time for release of their Live Leather Hounds EP, German blackened speed metal unit, Knife, have unleashed a ferocious cover of "Metalized Blood”, originally by blackened thrash metal band Desaster, together with a visualizer video.

Accompanied by the vocalists of Desaster and Sacred Steel, this track guarantees the authentic sound of raw extreme metal for any metal maniac.

The Live Leather Hounds EP drops this Friday, August 23, via Napalm Records. Recorded during the “Evil Obsession Tour” with the iconic Sodom in 2023, this new offering captures the powerful and captivating live performances of Knife and is the successor of the album Heaven Into Dust.

Knife comments on the single “Metalized Blood”: "This rendition of the true metal gem that is ‘Metalized Blood’ is our tribute to one of the most influential and best German extreme metal bands: Desaster. This track summarizes what extreme music is all about. It is a song for the true maniacs. We are more than proud to have Desaster's very own Guido “Sataniac” Wissmann and Sacred Steel’s Gerrit P. Mutz delivering shredding vocals on our version of this masterpiece! Brothers of Metal, Warriors of Steel!”

Recorded at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen and the Obertraubling Eventhalle Airport in Regensburg, Live Leather Hounds showcases an energetic and organic mix of Knife's discography. The EP opens with the demonic “White Witch / Black Death”, followed by the swift transitions of dark, throbbing punk chords and dual tracks that sustain the tension on “Inside The Electric Church”, while “Black Leather Hounds” offers rough vocals infused with furious elements of heavy and black metal. Next track, the latest raging album title track, “Heaven Into Dust”, delivers the sharpest speed metal and is topped by the dashing punk attitude of “I Am The Priest”. The EP wraps up with the studio track and cover “Metalized Blood”. Accompanied by the vocalists of Desaster and Sacred Steel, the track guarantees the authentic sound of raw extreme metal.

Live Leather Hounds captures Knife's raw energy and relentless intensity, promising an electrifying experience for fans of extreme metal. Get ready to be blown away.

Knife on the release of their EP Live Leather Hounds: “With the release of the Live Leather Hounds EP, we want to say thank you to all our fans for the support for the past five years. After the pandemic, we played many shows and met so many great people, so we thought that capturing these moments was a fine way to raise the Knife to the true Black Leather Hounds. The EP gives you the true raw Knife experience, no bullshit. So, join the pack! The Leather Hounds are still on the prowl! See you on the road." - Ferli, Gypsy, Laz, Vince Nihil

Live Leather Hounds will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Translucent Red Slipcase (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 100 copies worldwide

- 1LP White Slipcase (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 100 copies worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Live Leather Hounds tracklisting:

"White Witch / Black Death"

"Inside The Electric Church"

"Black Leather Hounds"

"Heaven Into Dust"

"I Am The Priest"

"Metalized Blood" feat. Guido "Sataniac" Wissmann, Gerrit P. Mutz



"White Witch / Black Death" live video:

Knife are:

Ferli Coltello - Drums

Laz Cultro - Guitars

Vince Nihil - Vocals

Gypsy Danger - Bass

