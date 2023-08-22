KNIFE Reveal "No Gods In The Dark" Single And Lyric Video

Gearing up for the release of their sophomore album and Napalm Records debut, Heaven Into Dust, out this Friday, August 25, German speed metallers, Knife, unveil their third new single, “No Gods In The Dark”.

“No Gods In The Dark” is a rousing guitar fire, unleashing Knife's remarkable punk attitude. This summer, the band conquered stages at the legendary Wacken Open Air and Rock Hard festivals, convincing audiences with their energetic live performance. Following a series of further festival appearances this autumn, Knife is looking forward to joining Sodom’s Evil Obsession tour in December. Check out the new lyric video below, and make sure to witness Knife’s killer show at the upcoming live dates.

Knife on “No Gods In The Dark”: “Bangers! The time has come! Before Heaven Into Dust will be released this Friday, we'll give you another rager off this record. 'No Gods In The Dark', the furious album closer, a story of a nightmare come true that will lead you straight into the darkness...”

Knife’s new album kicks off with dramatic organ tunes and unsettling whispers. Album opener “Hawks Of Hades” sets the tone for their newest chapter. Raspy punk screams rule the darkness together with an eclectic arrangement. Followed by the rousing track “Night Vision”, remarkable classic rock riffs build its foundation while unbridled drums hustle along with shredding guitars. Topped by a catchy, raw refrain, vocalist Vince Nihil fits in perfectly with the fiery demonic atmosphere. Unleashing their 80’s hard rock and heavy metal influences on songs like “With Torches They March” and “Black Oath and Spells”, they showcase the band’s skill in creating remarkable choruses, characterized by soaring vocals, scorching guitar solos and leading drum strokes. Knife keeps on rolling with dynamic changes on the album closer “No Gods in the Dark” - featuring unbending, shrieking screams dueling with shredding riffs before the instrumental finale fades out. With Heaven Into Dust, the band has truly sharpened their tools and gets the listener’s heart pumping instantly while keeping the devil’s horns alive.

Heaven Into Dust will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Slipcase SPLATTER YELLOW GREEN - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- Tape Edition - RED with white print - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- Shirt & Jewel Case Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Heaven Into Dust tracklisting:

"Hawks Of Hades"

"Night Vision"

"Heaven Into Dust"

"Iron Sceptre"

"With Torches They March"

"Black Oath And Spells"

"The Arson Alchemist"

"A Phantom Devised"

"Realm Of Violence"

"No Gods In The Dark"

“Night Vision” video:

"Heaven Into Dust" video:

Knife are:

Ferli Coltello - Drums

Laz Cultro - Guitars

Vince Nihil - Vocals

Gypsy Danger - Bass

(Photo - Samira Chiara Tax)