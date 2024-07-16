KNIFE To Release Live Leather Hounds EP Next Month; Official Live Video For "White Witch / Black Death" Streaming

German metal outfit, Knife, have once again entered into an alliance with the devouring depths of black and speed metal and unleash another angry beast, their new EP, Live Leather Hounds, out August 23 via Napalm Records.

Recorded during their “Evil Obsession Tour” with the mighty Sodom in 2023, this offering celebrates Knife's raging and boisterous live performances and unveils a powerful studio cover and feature with black thrash icons Desaster.

Knife return in full force with their official live video for “White Witch/Black Death”. This electrifying live experience captures the raw energy of the brutally infectious single and is a must-watch for any metal enthusiast. Don’t miss the chance to experience Knife's unyielding live spirit during their festival run or on their “Deutschland Into Dust Tour”.

Knife on the single and live music video: “‘White Witch/Black Death’ features all the trademarks of the Knife sound. Ferocious speed, howling guitars, thunderous bass, violent drums and screaming vocals – the essence of true Knife metal. This song is a highlight of our live shows, driving the crowd into pure metal mania. When the witch is calling, the pit is raging!”

Watch the official live video for “White Witch / Black Death” below.

Recorded at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen and the Obertraubling Eventhalle Airport in Regensburg, Live Leather Hounds showcases an energetic and organic mix of Knife's discography. The EP opens with the demonic “White Witch / Black Death”, followed by the swift transitions of dark, throbbing punk chords and dual tracks that sustain the tension on “Inside The Electric Church”, while “Black Leather Hounds” offers rough vocals infused with furious elements of heavy and black metal. Next track, the latest raging album title track, “Heaven Into Dust”, delivers the sharpest speed metal and is topped by the dashing punk attitude of “I Am The Priest”. The EP wraps up with the studio track and cover “Metalized Blood”. Accompanied by the vocalists of Desaster and Sacred Steel, the track guarantees the authentic sound of raw extreme metal.

Live Leather Hounds captures Knife's raw energy and relentless intensity, promising an electrifying experience for fans of extreme metal. Get ready to be blown away.

Knife on the release of their EP Live Leather Hounds: “With the release of the Live Leather Hounds EP, we want to say thank you to all our fans for the support for the past five years. After the pandemic, we played many shows and met so many great people, so we thought that capturing these moments was a fine way to raise the Knife to the true Black Leather Hounds. The EP gives you the true raw Knife experience, no bullshit. So, join the pack! The Leather Hounds are still on the prowl! See you on the road." - Ferli, Gypsy, Laz, Vince Nihil

Live Leather Hounds will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Translucent Red Slipcase (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 100 copies worldwide

- 1LP White Slipcase (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 100 copies worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Live Leather Hounds tracklisting:

"White Witch / Black Death"

"Inside The Electric Church"

"Black Leather Hounds"

"Heaven Into Dust"

"I Am The Priest"

"Metalized Blood" feat. Guido "Sataniac" Wissmann, Gerrit P. Mutz



"White Witch / Black Death" live video:

Knife are:

Ferli Coltello - Drums

Laz Cultro - Guitars

Vince Nihil - Vocals

Gypsy Danger - Bass

(Photo - Samira Chiara Tax)