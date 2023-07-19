KNIFE Unleash New Single "Night Vision"; Official Music Video Streaming

Up and coming German speed metal outfit, Knife, have unleashed another new single, “Night Vision”, together with an imprisoning music video. Greeting demons with merciless, heavy guitar riffs and inciting the restless storm of raging singer Vince Nihil, the smoking hot video keeps the rebels trapped in an unyielding steel cage.

Knife on "Night Vision": “Bangers! When the night is darkest, the only light is the strike of the Knife. ‘Night Vision’ is the second assault from our new album, Heaven Into Dust. Aggression and power are unleashed, like a wild animal escaping from a cage. This is the essence of the pure KNIFE metal. A vision divine!”

Watch the official music video for “Night Vision”:

Formed in 2019, the band defied the pandemic - quickly establishing their standing in the scene with their acclaimed self-titled debut record, Knife (2021). Now, the quartet delivers the sharpest blade with the new album and Napalm Records debut, Heaven Into Dust, out August 25. Fans can look forward to their furious set at Wacken Open Air or several tour dates with Sodom at the end of the year.

Knife’s new album kicks off with dramatic organ tunes and unsettling whispers. Album opener “Hawks Of Hades” sets the tone for their newest chapter. Raspy punk screams rule the darkness together with an eclectic arrangement. Followed by the rousing track “Night Vision”, remarkable classic rock riffs build its foundation while unbridled drums hustle along with shredding guitars. Topped by a catchy, raw refrain, vocalist Vince Nihil fits in perfectly with the fiery demonic atmosphere. Unleashing their 80’s hard rock and heavy metal influences on songs like “With Torches They March” and “Black Oath and Spells”, they showcase the band’s skill in creating remarkable choruses, characterized by soaring vocals, scorching guitar solos and leading drum strokes. Knife keeps on rolling with dynamic changes on the album closer “No Gods in the Dark” - featuring unbending, shrieking screams dueling with shredding riffs before the instrumental finale fades out. With Heaven Into Dust, the band has truly sharpened their tools and gets the listener’s heart pumping instantly while keeping the devil’s horns alive.

Heaven Into Dust will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Slipcase SPLATTER YELLOW GREEN - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- Tape Edition - RED with white print - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- Shirt & Jewel Case Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Heaven Into Dust tracklisting:

"Hawks Of Hades"

"Night Vision"

"Heaven Into Dust"

"Iron Sceptre"

"With Torches They March"

"Black Oath And Spells"

"The Arson Alchemist"

"A Phantom Devised"

"Realm Of Violence"

"No Gods In The Dark"

"Heaven Into Dust" video:

Knife are:

Ferli Coltello - Drums

Laz Cultro - Guitars

Vince Nihil - Vocals

Gypsy Danger - Bass

(Photo - Samira Chiara Tax)