KNIFE – “With Torches They March” Music Video Released

German speed metal force Knife have released a video for “With Torches They March”. The track is taken from Heaven Into Dust album, out now through Napalm Records.

The band states: "Bangers! The times they are a changin‘! ‘With Torches They March’ is a statement against racism and fascism. We must not be silent! The brown hordes must be stopped! In union we stand!"

Knife’s new album kicks off with dramatic organ tunes and unsettling whispers. Album opener “Hawks Of Hades” sets the tone for their newest chapter. Raspy punk screams rule the darkness together with an eclectic arrangement. Followed by the rousing track “Night Vision”, remarkable classic rock riffs build its foundation while unbridled drums hustle along with shredding guitars. Topped by a catchy, raw refrain, vocalist Vince Nihil fits in perfectly with the fiery demonic atmosphere. Unleashing their 80’s hard rock and heavy metal influences on songs like “With Torches They March” and “Black Oath and Spells”, they showcase the band’s skill in creating remarkable choruses, characterized by soaring vocals, scorching guitar solos and leading drum strokes. Knife keeps on rolling with dynamic changes on the album closer “No Gods in the Dark” - featuring unbending, shrieking screams dueling with shredding riffs before the instrumental finale fades out. With Heaven Into Dust, the band has truly sharpened their tools and gets the listener’s heart pumping instantly while keeping the devil’s horns alive.

Heaven Into Dust is available in the following formats:

- 1LP Slipcase SPLATTER YELLOW GREEN - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- Tape Edition - RED with white print - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- Shirt & Jewel Case Bundle

- Digital Album

Order here.

“Night Vision” video:

"Heaven Into Dust" video:

Knife are:

Ferli Coltello - Drums

Laz Cultro - Guitars

Vince Nihil - Vocals

Gypsy Danger - Bass

(Photo - Samira Chiara Tax)