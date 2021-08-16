KNIGHTS OF THE REALM Featuring TIAMAT, ECLIPSE Members Release Debut Single "Fields Of Fire"; Music Video Streaming

Knights Of The Realm have released their debut single ”Fields Of Fire”. Get the song here, and watch a music video below.

Knights Of The Real is many years of heavy metal experience combined into a pure vicious heavy metal machine. Larry ”The Hammer” Shield (Lars Sköld) has toured the globe and recorded with legendary band Tiamat. Megalomangan (Magnus Henriksson) has been making history with his band Eclipse since the end of the 90’s. Mean Machine (Marcus Von Boisman) has been working in the shadows of metal for many years, and played with Swedish bands Windupdeads and Stormen.

The album, Knights Of The Realm, will be released on CD, LP and digital on November 12. Further details to follow.