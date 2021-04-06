Knotfest Launches Monthly Beer Club "Knotfest Beer Pit"; MEGADETH's Saison 13 Farmhouse Ale Included In This Month's Box

Knotfest.com is bringing you the most metal monthly beer club – The Knotfest Beer Pit.

"Inside the pit you’ll get access to an in-depth tasting experience with the highest quality beers from the most exciting and metal breweries in the world. We believe fans of aggressive music deserve aggressive beer."

"Each subscription receives a variety of craft beer delivered to your door every month, selected and slayed by Advanced Cicerone Adam Zuniga, host of The Six Most Metal Breweries. You’ll also get exclusive gifts from the breweries as well as virtual tastings with head brewers and headbangers, including some of your favorite Knotfest musicians. SO DRINK LOUD AND DRINK PROUD, SEE YOU IN THE PIT."

Join here.

This month's box includes two cans of each of the following craft beers:

Unibroue Brewery and Megadeth's Saison 13 Farmhouse Ale, Stone Brewing's Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, Nightmare Brewing Co.'s Drawn & Quartered Imperial IPA, and Wake Brewing's Hand of Doom Stout. PLUS specialty stickers or coasters from each unique brewer.

Very limited quantities available.

Does not ship to the following states: AL, AK, AR, AZ, HI, ID, IA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NM, ND, OK, OH, PA, SD, UT, VA, WV

Valid 21+ ID must be presented upon product delivery.