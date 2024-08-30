KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Releases Debut Solo Album

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige is celebrating the release of her debut solo album, Like No Other. She has checked in with the following update:

"This record and body of art have been a deep process of self-reckoning, healing, and redefining my identity within the world. I have taken another step closer toward alignment and who I came here to be.

Life is short, too short to not daringly create and bring forward what is inside of us. My wish for everyone is to courageously self-express and not pay mind to the boxes society may have placed you in.

The most valuable part of this creative experience for me has been learning that: no matter the outcome, no matter how difficult the journey is, there will be no reward higher than being authentically 'you'. That is the place of true empowerment. You decide what you’re living for and you are ALWAYS the gift.

With that, I just want to say my biggest thank you to everyone who has chosen to support and cheer me on throughout this journey. I passionately and humbly recognize that my life and what I create, are the great summation of creative collaboration.

I Am Like No Other."

The album is available via streaming platforms here.

Tracklist:

"Rebirth" (intro)

"Under One Sun"

"Love What I Hate"

"HOTT."

"Like No Other"

"Shakedown"

"Thank You"

"Unbreakable"

"Dreamer"

"Epiphany"

"It's Not Bluegrass Anymore"

"Liberation"

"Freedom"

"Genesis"

Like No Other was produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (Skillet, Linkin Park, Simple Plan). It is mixed by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud) and mastered by Grammy nominated Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound (Miley Cyrus, Muse, Drake).

Check out the singles "HOTT." and "Under One Sun" below.

"HOTT."

"Under One Sun"