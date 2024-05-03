KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Releases New Single / Video "HOTT."

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige has released a new single, "HOTT.". Check out the official video below.

Kobra: "I’ve been waiting to light a fire under some asses w/ this song for two years.

'HOTT.' is about navigating our sense of self-worth in an extraordinarily convoluted era of social media domination.

Crippling anxiety, increasing levels of low self-esteem, next level bullying, body dysmorphia, compare and despair culture, amplified narcissistic behaviours, competition for validation. These are all parts of human nature but not the parts that were ever meant to be the loudest.

I am personally still working on figuring out how to engage in social media in a healthy way and not let it disempower me or challenge my sense of self. Time for change, time to shake this shit up, and time to have more conversations about it. Let’s re-anchor in our own authentic truth. I invite you to come with me, in my new music video for 'HOTT., as I check myself into Dr. Worthlove’s Center for Self-Confidence, a medical clinic that is truly one of a kind. Enjoy!!"

"HOTT." is available via digital platforms found here.

"HOTT." is featured on Kobra Paige’s forthcoming debut solo album, Like No Other. It was produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (Skillet, Linkin Park, Simple Plan). It is mixed by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud) and mastered by Grammy nominated Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound (Miley Cyrus, Muse, Drake).