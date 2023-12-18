KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Releases Official Music Video For "Thank You" Single

To celebrate the holiday season, the spirit of giving and gratitude, fiery rock frontwoman Kobra Paige (Kobra And The Lotus) has just released a beautiful video for new track, “Thank You”; check it out below. The “Thank You” video is proudly funded by FACTOR, The Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent On Recordings.

Of “Thank You,” Kobra Paige commented, “’Thank You' came from something bigger than me and it belongs to the world. That's what you will hear in the song and that is what you will witness in the music video. To feel seen for who we are is a human necessity and that is why the smallest acts of kindness can go a really long way. We impact each other, more than we realize, every single day. I have hit rock bottom with my mental health more than once and it was during those moments of quiet, loving support that I was able to hold on and not lose the battle. I can attest to how someone's kind action can change or save a life. I've chosen to release this song now because this time of year can be difficult for many and I hope this will serve as a guiding light through the darkest hours. Our world is in a state of desperate need for connection and with billions of people, we can still feel very alone. This is not a seasonal song but it is a hope-filled and deeply human, honest song.

I couldn't be more elated/honored to be receiving national support. This is a 100% Canadian made video in my home city. My intention is to pay it forward by raising money via the video for “Child Rescue Coalition,” a non-profit that rescues children from child trafficking and sexual abuse. My goal is to impact 1000 kids. Individuals can purchase the peace patch featured on the choir inside my music video or donate their coffee money on my YouTube channel. Anything helps, thank you. Happy holidays!"

“Thank You” is featured on Kobra Paige’s forthcoming debut solo album, Like No Other, due out April 5. Like No Other is produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (Skillet, Linkin Park, Simple Plan). It is mixed by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud) and mastered by Grammy nominated Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound (Miley Cyrus, Muse, Drake).

The first single from Like No Other, “Love What I Hate,” is now Top 50 at Active Rock Radio.