KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Shares New Single "Like No Other"; Debut Solo Album Release Date Confirmed

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige has checked in with the following update:

"'Like No Other' is out now, and guess what … this is the title track to my album, available on August 30th. No take backs, this is the real deal; save the date!

Make sure to hit the pre-save at here.

This song is the heartbeat of the album and the distillation of what, I believe to be, life’s journey. It speaks to the recognition of our mind, body, and spirit as the one 'home' we truly have in this lifetime. We are its sacred keeper and there’s no limit to the number of times we can rebuild or change its path.

As we move through this song, you will hear a sonic blend of worldliness and familiarity. This is to express the beautiful paradox of our individuality in this world while simultaneously being plugged into the tapestry of a collective. Life can often feel lonely, despite being surrounded by so many others.

I want to remind you of your resilience and brilliance. This song brings an important affirmation deeply rooted in 'enoughness' and truth.

'I Am Like No Other'.

You are the only one keeping you from yourself.

With great love."

KP xx

Like No Other was produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (Skillet, Linkin Park, Simple Plan). It is mixed by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud) and mastered by Grammy nominated Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound (Miley Cyrus, Muse, Drake).

Check out the previous singles "HOTT." and "Under One Sun" below.

"HOTT."

"Under One Sun"