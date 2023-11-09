KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE To Release New Solo Single "Under One Sun" On November 17th

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist / founder Kobra Paige will release her second solo single, "Under One Sun", on November 17th. It is now available for pre-save here.

An official video will also be released for the song.

Kobra Paige released her first solo single, "Love What I Hate", on October 13th. She has shared a short video clip revealing the creative process behind the song. Check it out below.

"Love What I Hate" is now available via digital platforms found here.

Check out the official visualizer for the song below.

Kobra recently issued the following update: "I’m SO excited to launch my new website! There are so many moving pieces happening for my upcoming single release, and I'm excited that this hub is ready to share. Check it out through kobrapaige.com."

Kobra Paige is a Canadian artist, creating through the medium of music and song writing. She is the founder of two time, Juno Nominated Hard Rock project Kobra and the Lotus. Kobra is currently gearing up for the launch of her second project (2023), heavily focused on topics of social change. Through song and deliberate visuals, this next body of work aims to encourage self-liberation without abandoning the world.

Kobra And The Lotus was formed in 2009. They have released six albums and one EP to date: Out of the Pit (2010), Kobra and the Lotus (2012), High Priestess (2014), Words Of The Prophets EP (2015), Prevail I (2017), Prevail II (2018), and Evolution (2019).