KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE To Release "Thank You" Single This Friday

Classically-trained vocal powerhouse, Kobra Paige, is best known for her time as founder, lead singer and songwriter of double Juno-nominated hard rock outfit Kobra And The Lotus. Over the course of six albums and one EP, the band charted several songs at rock radio and garnered over 46 million streams across various platforms (Spotify, YouTube, etc.). Kobra And The Lotus have played over 800 shows worldwide in 20+ countries and have performed for tens of thousands at some of the world’s biggest music festivals (Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Download, Wacken and more).

Kobra will release hew new solo single, "Thank You", this Friday, December 15th. Get notified when the single drops by signing up here.

Kobra's latest single, “Under One Sun”, is out now, following its worldwide premiere on AXS TV’s Power Hour. Check out the epic video that depicts the power of nature, healing and the divine feminine below.

Of “Under One Sun,” Kobra Paige commented, “This song is incredibly symbolic for me as it was the very first one ever written for this album. Co-written on an acoustic in Nashville alongside producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Evanescence), the song was formally recorded and produced by Brian Howes (Skillet, Chris Cornell, Mother Mother). Brian played all the various guitar layers and together with engineer Karl Dicaire, we elevated it to the global sound the messaging called for. ‘UOS’ speaks to our resilience and capacity to heal as human beings. It serves as a reminder that we can heal enough to coexist with the things in life that wound us the most. I hope this song and video bring grace into your darkest crevices of pain, grief, traumas and suffering you have endured.”

“Under One Sun” is featured on Kobra Paige’s forthcoming debut solo album, the title of which has now been revealed; Like No Other is due out April 5. It is produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (Skillet, Linkin Park, Simple Plan). The first single from Like No Other", “Love What I Hate” is chartbound, added to over thirty Active Rock radio stations.