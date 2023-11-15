KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE – “Under One Sun” Video To Premiere On AXS TV’s Power Hour Tomorrow Night

The new video from fiery rock frontwoman Kobra Paige (Kobra And The Lotus), “Under One Sun,” will have its worldwide premiere tomorrow night on AXS TV’s Power Hour. Tune in at 11:00 PM on Thursday, November 16 on AXS TV to check it out and vote for the epic video that depicts the power of nature, healing and the divine feminine. Click here to find out how to watch AXS TV’s Power Hour in your area.

Of “Under One Sun,” Kobra Paige commented, “This song is incredibly symbolic for me as it was the very first one ever written for this album. Co-written on an acoustic in Nashville alongside producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Evanescence), the song was formally recorded and produced by Brian Howes (Skillet, Chris Cornell, Mother Mother). Brian played all the various guitar layers and together with engineer Karl Dicaire, we elevated it to the global sound the messaging called for. ‘UOS’ speaks to our resilience and capacity to heal as human beings. It serves as a reminder that we can heal enough to coexist with the things in life that wound us the most. I hope this song and video bring grace into your darkest crevices of pain, grief, traumas and suffering you have endured.”

Kobra Paige’s debut solo album, title TBA, is due out April 5, 2024. It is produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (Skillet, Linkin Park, Simple Plan). More details will be revealed shortly.

Kobra Paige released her first solo single, "Love What I Hate", on October 13. She has shared a short video clip revealing the creative process behind the song. Check it out below.

"Love What I Hate" is now available via digital platforms found here.

Check out the official visualizer for the song below.

Kobra recently issued the following update: "I’m SO excited to launch my new website! There are so many moving pieces happening for my upcoming single release, and I'm excited that this hub is ready to share. Check it out through kobrapaige.com."

Kobra Paige is a Canadian artist, creating through the medium of music and song writing. She is the founder of two time, Juno Nominated Hard Rock project Kobra and the Lotus. Kobra is currently gearing up for the launch of her second project (2023), heavily focused on topics of social change. Through song and deliberate visuals, this next body of work aims to encourage self-liberation without abandoning the world.

Kobra And The Lotus was formed in 2009. They have released six albums and one EP to date: Out of the Pit (2010), Kobra and the Lotus (2012), High Priestess (2014), Words Of The Prophets EP (2015), Prevail I (2017), Prevail II (2018), and Evolution (2019).