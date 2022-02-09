KONVENT Debut Music Video For New Single "Pipe Dreams"

March 11 will see Danish brutal death doom metal act Konvent strike back with their brand new album, Call Down The Sun, via Napalm Records.



Undoubtedly inspired by recent dark times and as the new single and video clip proves, the band’s sophomore album is more pissed off, fast-paced and pitch black throughout. Rikke Emilie List’s guttural, sublime growls and fierce screams perfectly integrate with a heavy as hell wall of blackened death and funeral doom metal riffs from guitarist Sara Helena Nørregaard, backed by a thick, profound rhythm section provided by bassist Heidi Withington Brink and drummer Julie Simonsen.



Today, following the previously released first single “Grains”, Konvent have shared a new, fierce track taken from Call Down The Sun. With “Pipe Dreams”, the Copenhagen four-piece not only unleashes hurricanes of blackened death doom metal, but a killer band performance in a brand new video clip.

Vocalist Rikke reveals: "‘Pipe Dreams’ dives deep into the heart of manipulation, whether it be by a person, an institution or an entire industry. In the ‘Pipe Dreams’ factory, insecure people are deceived, exploited and told that their biggest dreams are just about to come true.”

Watch the clip below.

Recorded and mixed by Lasse Ballade at Ballade Studios, Copenhagen and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege Studio, the new album’s thunderous apocalyptic sound is impossible to escape. Call Down The Sun a refreshing, vibrant record that is not only poised to top 2022 Album Of The Year lists, but reign as one of the best death and blackened doom metal records of modern times.

Call Down The Sun will be available in the following formats:

- 1-CD Digisleeve

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Red/Black/White (Napalm Records exclusive, ltd to 500)

- MC (Napalm Records exclusive, ltd to 100)

- Bundle - 1-CD Inside Out Digisleeve + Shirt

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Distance"

"Sand Is King"

"In The Soot"

"Grains"

"Fatamorgana"

"Interlude"

"Never Rest"

"Pipe Dreams"

"Harena"

"Pipe Dreams" video:

"Grains" video:

Lineup:

Rikke Emilie List – Vocals

Sara Helena Nørregaard – Guitar

Heidi Withington Brink – Bass

Julie Simonsen – Drums

(Photo - Sebastian Apel)