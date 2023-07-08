KORE ROZZIK Back On The Road with ACE FREHLEY; Introducing New Limited Edition Splatter Vinyl

Kore Rozzik, the hard-hitting theatrical rock band from Queens, New York - known for their high energy performances and unapologetic sound will be supporting Ace Frehley again in multiple markets as well as respective solo shows.

Kore Rozzik is celebrating the tour with the release of a new limited edition splatter vinyl of their debut record, Vengeance Overdrive. This exclusive collector's item features the band's signature cuts "Mistress", "Spellbound" and "Guilty As Charged". The record will be available at all summer shows.

"We are thrilled to hit the road once again and bring our high-octane show to our fans," said singer Kore Rozzik. "This tour means so much to me. We recently had some changes internally and with my recent surgery - I am ready to start a new chapter while celebrating the five-year anniversary of our debut album with a beautiful splatter vinyl…Player!”

Kore had gallbladder removal surgery last month after having issues on the road during a recent solo run. The band currently features long time guitarists Alex Devious and Andrei Patorski. Newcomer Crow on drums and Percy Trayanov (Madame Mayhem, Firewind, Heavens Edge) on bass.

Kore Rozzik Summer 2023 Tour Dates:

July

9 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse +

13 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot +

14 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues +

15 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge And Music Hall +

16 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater *

August

4 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater *

5 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater *

24 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall +

25 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall +

26 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center Of The Arts +

+ with Ace Frehley

* Kore only

VIP Packages are available for all solo shows. They can be purchased here.