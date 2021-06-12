KORE ROZZIK Releases Heartfelt Ballad "Timelessness"

Kore Rozzik is back and ready to show fans a side of Kore they haven't seen before with an American version of “Timelessness”. The NYC based band that's been known for their punch you in the face riffs and classic metal sounds shows a sensitive side with this power ballad. The track was produced by long-time collaborator Anthony Lopardo (Westfall Studios).

“Timelessness” was originally written by Sergey Mavrin - a Russian musician and composer who is credited as one of the best guitarists of the Russian metal scene, and one of guitarist Andrei Patorski's biggest influences.

“To this day my favorite band is Aria,” says Patorski “Sergey was their guitar player for eight years. The first concert I ever saw when I was 13 - he was there. So covering this song meant a lot to me.”

The pair translated the lyrics from Russian to English which Kore said was, "Very fun and interesting. When you translate words from one language to another it doesn’t always make sense. So we took a lot of key phrases and then added our own stuff into it. I put my own personal experiences in the song from what I was feeling at the time. We all experienced some form of trauma during the pandemic; many people lost family members to Covid. Due to personal differences or politics, lost friends, break ups with girlfriends, etc. We all felt some sense of loss during these times and this song goes out to everyone who lost."

The band is currently back in the studio working on new music and busy rehearsing for some late summer shows. Thus far, two dates have been confirmed:

August

8 - The State Theater - Havre De Grace, Maryland

20 - Arlene’s Grocery - New York, New York