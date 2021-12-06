KORE ROZZIK Shares Official Video For "Vengeance Is Not Enough"

Kore Rozzik has premiered their cinematic music video for new single "Vengeance Is Not Enough" . The single is a nod to the band's debut record Vengeance Overdrive and will release via The Label Group on Friday December 10th. Pre-save your digital copy now at this location.

"We jokingly said Vengeance was not enough so it's the faux sequel of sorts" says the band. "It's the bridge between the first record and what's coming next."

It's a story of power, revenge and money. The band decided to go a different route this time playing action movie characters instead of a standard band performance video. Kore did all of his stunts alongside long time friend Karlo Vice who now wrestles in the north east independent wrestling scene (Create A Pro Wrestling).

Kore adds, "I have always been a wrestling fan and have had the pleasure of having friends in the indies and WWE, so it was great to do something fun and physical on camera this time. Our last videos were horror based and this was more action movie based. James Bond meets WWE."

The video was directed and co-conspirated by the highly acclaimed Tom Flynn who has done multiple videos with the likes of Lamb Of God , Moon Tooth and Body Count just to name a few.

The single was produced by Kore's long time recording team Anthony Lopardo (Westfall Studios) and features Ray Marte (Moontooth) on drums and mixing duties.

With the aftermath of the Covid pandemic the band is back in the studio putting the finishing touches on new music. Kore will release more singles in 2022 with a collage of headlining and supporting runs.

Kore Rozzik is

Kore Rozzik - vocals

Andrei Patorski - guitars

Alex Devious - guitars

Eddy B - bass

Tony H - drums