KORN Announce Summer 2024 Tour Dates For Europe

Korn have announced a string of European tour dates in summer 2024. The run is set to launch on July 22 in Athens, Greece, and wrap up on August 9 in Bonn, Germany.

Dates are listed below. Get tickets at kornofficial.com.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Ejekt Festival 2024 - Athens, Greece

25 - Hills Of Rock Festival 2024 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

29 - Metastadt Open Air 2024 - Prater, Austria

30 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland

August

1 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany

14 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

15-17 - Reload Festival 2024 - Sulingen, Germany

18 - Cabaret Vert 2024 - Charleville-mézières, France

19 - Kunst!Garten - Bonn, Germany

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)