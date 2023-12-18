KORN Announce Summer 2024 Tour Dates For Europe

December 18, 2023, 35 minutes ago

Korn have announced a string of European tour dates in summer 2024. The run is set to launch on July 22 in Athens, Greece, and wrap up on August 9 in Bonn, Germany.

Dates are listed below. Get tickets at kornofficial.com.

Tour dates:

July
22 - Ejekt Festival 2024 - Athens, Greece
25 - Hills Of Rock Festival 2024 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
29 - Metastadt Open Air 2024 - Prater, Austria
30 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland

August
1 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany
14 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
15-17 - Reload Festival 2024 - Sulingen, Germany
18 - Cabaret Vert 2024 - Charleville-mézières, France
19 - Kunst!Garten - Bonn, Germany

