KORN Announce Summer 2024 Tour Dates For Europe
December 18, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Korn have announced a string of European tour dates in summer 2024. The run is set to launch on July 22 in Athens, Greece, and wrap up on August 9 in Bonn, Germany.
Dates are listed below. Get tickets at kornofficial.com.
Tour dates:
July
22 - Ejekt Festival 2024 - Athens, Greece
25 - Hills Of Rock Festival 2024 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
29 - Metastadt Open Air 2024 - Prater, Austria
30 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland
August
1 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany
14 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
15-17 - Reload Festival 2024 - Sulingen, Germany
18 - Cabaret Vert 2024 - Charleville-mézières, France
19 - Kunst!Garten - Bonn, Germany
(Photo - Tim Saccenti)