KORN Announce US Summer Tour With Special Guests STAIND

Korn have announced an epic US summer tour featuring very special guests Staind on all dates. The tour will see both bands traversing the country this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night.

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 28-city outing will kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 23.

Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13 at 10 AM, local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14 at 12 PM, local time at livenation.com .

Tour dates:

August

5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

September

2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

* Festival Date

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)