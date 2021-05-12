KORN Announce US Summer Tour With Special Guests STAIND
May 12, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Korn have announced an epic US summer tour featuring very special guests Staind on all dates. The tour will see both bands traversing the country this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night.
Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 28-city outing will kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 23.
Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13 at 10 AM, local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14 at 12 PM, local time at livenation.com .
Tour dates:
August
5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
September
2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
* Festival Date
(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)