KORN Drummer RAY LUZIER Confirms He Is Performing On Forthcoming MICK MARS Solo Album

Korn drummer Ray Luzier, also known for his work with KXM featuring Geotge Lynch and Doug Pinnick, has confirmed via an Instagram post that he willl be appearing on Mötlexy Crüe guitarist Mick Mars' forthcoming solo album. Check out the announcement below.

Responding to a fan's Twitter comment back in November 2019 on his highly anticipated solo album, Mick Mars revealed that the record was due to be released in April 2020.

His comment: "No one will ever stand in the way of my solo record. Ever. Watch for it in April 2020."

Check out the exchange below.

Alabama-based Jacob Bunton has confirmed in 2020 that he is the lead singer on Mars' solo record. He spoke with AL.com about the collaboration.

Bunton: "I can tell you that I'm involved and the past several months we wrote and recorded a record and Michael Wagener produced it. The great Michael Wagener from Master Of Puppets and all that kind of stuff. He worked with Mötley Crüe on their very first record, Too Fast For Love, when they did it themselves. Michael's producing the record because that was the first producer Mick worked with in Mötley Crüe, so he wanted to do his solo album, so it's been really cool. We've been recording it in Nashville and we're almost done."

Stay tuned for updates.