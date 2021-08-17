KORN Frontman JONATHAN DAVIS Contracts COVID-19; Six Concerts Postponed, Two Cancelled

Korn frontman, Jonathan Davis, has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a shake-up to the band's tour schedule. A message from the band follows:

"We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.

"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again.

"We thank you all for your love and support!"

The following shows are going to be rescheduled:

August

14 - Scranton, PA (moving to 9/25)

17 - Wantagh, NY (moving to 9/28)

18 - Holmdel, NJ (moving to 9/26)

20 - Hartford, CT (moving to 10/2)

21 - Mansfield, MA (moving to 10/1)

22 - Gilford, NH (moving to 10/3)

The following dates are being cancelled due to scheduling conflicts:

August

24 - Darien Center, NY *

25 - Syracuse, NY *

* Ticketholders for these two dates will be contacted for refunds.

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)