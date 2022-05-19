KORN Guitarist JAMES "MUNKY" SHAFFER Discusses Drugs, Alcohol, Sobriety - "I've Struggled With My Own Addictions And Mental Health... It's F$%king Hard"; Video

TMZ has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Korn co-founder James Shaffer got real with us Wednesday about addiction, the difficulty of staying sober on the road, and the tragedy that befell Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

We got James at LAX and asked about temptations when a band is touring, and he says it's a constant problem. James, who has been sober for a dozen years, says he still feels the pull of addiction when others around him want to party with drugs and booze.

He says rock stars always have folks offering stuff, and that makes sobriety difficult."