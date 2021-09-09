KORN Guitarist MUNKY To Miss Upcoming Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Korn have announced that guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer will miss some of the band's upcoming shows after contracting COVID-19.

Says the band: "Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows. The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We'll see you tonight, Utah."

Last month, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a shake-up to the band's tour schedule. Stay tuned for further updates.



(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)