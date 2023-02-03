KORN Release Requiem Mass EP And Performance Video

A day ahead of the one year anniversary of Korn's latest album, Requiem, the band releases a new five-song EP.

A year ago today, the band delivered one of the most unique performances of their career - a live streamed 300-person intimate ceremony and epic performance honouring souls that had passed, especially those lost during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. Now, music from that evening is being officially released for the first time as the Requiem Mass EP, featuring five highlights from the performance.

Simultaneously, the band is sharing performance footage that was originally live streamed from the event on YouTube (see below). The EP is available now via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming, digital, limited edition vinyl, and 2xCD deluxe edition packaged with the original Requiem album.

Requiem Mass EP tracklisting:

"Start The Healing"

"Lost In The Grandeur"

"Hopeless and Beaten"

"Worst Is On Its Way"

"Let The Dark Do The Rest"

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)