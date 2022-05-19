KORN Release "Worst Is On Its Way" Video From Requiem Mass Intimate Ceremony / Live Performance

Korn have released the new video below, stating: "Watch & stream the live performance of 'Worst Is On Its Way' from our Requiem Mass, where we gathered on the eve of our album release in honor of the souls that have passed during these unprecedented times. Experience part of this intimate live ceremony now, filmed at the Hollywood United Methodist church in Los Angeles on February 3, 2022."

"Worst Is On Its Way" is featured on the band's new album, Requiem, released back in February via Loma Vista Recordings. The video for the track, directed by Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker, can be seen below:

Korn recently announced a summer tour with Evanescence, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicks off on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO making stops across the US in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, WA on September 16.

Tour dates:

August

16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

24 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

27 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

September

1 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

4 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

10 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater