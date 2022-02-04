KORN's Requiem Out Now; Full Album Stream Available

Korn have released their new studio album, Requiem, via Loma Vista Recordings. Order the album here, and find a full album stream below.

Requiem tracklisting:

"Forgotten"

"Let The Dark Do The Rest"

"Start The Healing"

"Lost In The Grandeur"

"Disconnect"

"Hopeless And Beaten"

"Penance To Sorrow"

"My Confession"

"Worst Is On Its Way"

Album stream:

"Start The Healing" video:

Korn tour dates are listed below.

February

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium^

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium^

March

4 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena*

5 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

8 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

10 - Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena*

11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

13 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena*

15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center*

16 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center*

19 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena*

20 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center*

22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena*

23 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center*

25 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center*

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*

29 - Madison, WI - The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center*

April

1 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena*

^ - w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

* - w/ Chevelle and Code Orange

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)