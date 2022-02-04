KORN's Requiem Out Now; Full Album Stream Available
February 4, 2022, 16 hours ago
Korn have released their new studio album, Requiem, via Loma Vista Recordings. Order the album here, and find a full album stream below.
Requiem tracklisting:
"Forgotten"
"Let The Dark Do The Rest"
"Start The Healing"
"Lost In The Grandeur"
"Disconnect"
"Hopeless And Beaten"
"Penance To Sorrow"
"My Confession"
"Worst Is On Its Way"
Album stream:
"Start The Healing" video:
Korn tour dates are listed below.
February
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium^
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium^
March
4 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena*
5 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*
8 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*
10 - Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena*
11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
13 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena*
15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center*
16 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center*
19 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena*
20 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center*
22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena*
23 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center*
25 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center*
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*
28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*
29 - Madison, WI - The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*
31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center*
April
1 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena*
^ - w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles
* - w/ Chevelle and Code Orange
(Photo - Tim Saccenti)