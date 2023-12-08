KORPIKLAANI Frontman JONNE Releases “Tulilintu” Single Feat. JAANA TURUNEN

December 8, 2023, 19 minutes ago

news heavy metal jonne korpilaani

KORPIKLAANI Frontman JONNE Releases “Tulilintu” Single Feat. JAANA TURUNEN

Jonne Järvelä is the driving force behind the folk metal band, Korpiklaani.

Having released two solo records, the self-titled Jonne in 2015, Kallohonka in 2017 and various singles, Jonne is now back to his pre-Korpiklaani “Shaman Duo” roots with a new single “Tulilintu” out now.

Jonne’s music is based on eternal tunes and stories about the returning to foregone-roots. Where the first self-entitled album was a raw and stripped interpretation of shamanistic folk music, Kallohonka moved the band into more world music. Combing authentic influences from Native America, Sámi and Finnish folk traditions, using a variety of folk music instruments, such as mandolin, kantele, fiddle, accordion and flute.

Jonne is:
Jonne Järvelä : Vocals, Guitars, Violafon, Hurdy Gurdy, Mandolin, Kantele & Percussion. 
Jaana Turunen: Vocals & Percussion



Featured Video

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources