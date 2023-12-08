KORPIKLAANI Frontman JONNE Releases “Tulilintu” Single Feat. JAANA TURUNEN
Jonne Järvelä is the driving force behind the folk metal band, Korpiklaani.
Having released two solo records, the self-titled Jonne in 2015, Kallohonka in 2017 and various singles, Jonne is now back to his pre-Korpiklaani “Shaman Duo” roots with a new single “Tulilintu” out now.
Jonne’s music is based on eternal tunes and stories about the returning to foregone-roots. Where the first self-entitled album was a raw and stripped interpretation of shamanistic folk music, Kallohonka moved the band into more world music. Combing authentic influences from Native America, Sámi and Finnish folk traditions, using a variety of folk music instruments, such as mandolin, kantele, fiddle, accordion and flute.
Jonne is:
Jonne Järvelä : Vocals, Guitars, Violafon, Hurdy Gurdy, Mandolin, Kantele & Percussion.
Jaana Turunen: Vocals & Percussion