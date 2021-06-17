KORPIKLAANI Release Accordion Playthrough Video For "Pohja"

Korpiklaani have released an accordion playthrough video for "Pohja", a track from the band's new album, Jylhä. Watch Sami Perttula rip through the track below.

Sami comments: "''Pohja' presents probably one of the most trickiest arrangement for accordion on the whole album. The song was composed by Jonne and on the original demo there was just the main violin theme before the chorus to give us ideas how to do the arrangements for folk instruments. As always there are plenty of addictive parts in Jonne’s songs and one idea led to another one and the final result can be heard on the album. I think for folk instruments the most tasty part is in the end when we have a chance to play our own little solos in a bit of a gypsy style and put some feeling into them. Lyrically 'Pohja' (rock bottom) literally describes the feeling when one is really down, but it’s more like an uplifting song: the main idea of this story is in the strength and courage that will lift us back up and makes us continue our lives and not let the life's misfortunes drag us back down. Again, the lyrics are from our wonderful lyricist Tuomas Keskimäki. The video was produced by media student Alexander Grönvall. He put a lot of effort into this, so it’s here for us to enjoy - he made this possible."



Jylhä tracklisting:

"Verikoira"

"Niemi"

"Leväluhta"

"Mylly"

"Tuuleton"

"Sanaton Maa"

"Kiuru"

"Miero"

"Pohja"

"Huolettomat"

"Anolan Aukeat"

"Pidot"

"Juuret"

