KORPIKLAANI Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Kiuru"
August 12, 2021, 8 minutes ago
Korpiklaani have released a drum playthrough video for "Kiuru", a track from the band's new album, Jylhä.
Drummer Samuli Mikkonen comments: "'Kiuru' is not a typical Korpiklaani song drum wise. It is a fun combination of fast aggression and longing melancholy. There is a lot of stuff happening in certain parts of the song. I had a thought of making something cool like what Hoglan or Reinert did on their Death albums. I also invented ”The Heavy Shuffle” used at the end of the song. I'm sure I'm not the first one to play that kind of a beat but at least I made up a cool name for it! Special thanx to Teppo Ristola for making a huge job for filming and editing this one! ENJOY!"
Order Jylhä here.
Jylhä tracklisting:
"Verikoira"
"Niemi"
"Leväluhta"
"Mylly"
"Tuuleton"
"Sanaton Maa"
"Kiuru"
"Miero"
"Pohja"
"Huolettomat"
"Anolan Aukeat"
"Pidot"
"Juuret"
