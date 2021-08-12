KORPIKLAANI Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Kiuru"

Korpiklaani have released a drum playthrough video for "Kiuru", a track from the band's new album, Jylhä.

Drummer Samuli Mikkonen comments: "'Kiuru' is not a typical Korpiklaani song drum wise. It is a fun combination of fast aggression and longing melancholy. There is a lot of stuff happening in certain parts of the song. I had a thought of making something cool like what Hoglan or Reinert did on their Death albums. I also invented ”The Heavy Shuffle” used at the end of the song. I'm sure I'm not the first one to play that kind of a beat but at least I made up a cool name for it! Special thanx to Teppo Ristola for making a huge job for filming and editing this one! ENJOY!"

Jylhä tracklisting:

"Verikoira"

"Niemi"

"Leväluhta"

"Mylly"

"Tuuleton"

"Sanaton Maa"

"Kiuru"

"Miero"

"Pohja"

"Huolettomat"

"Anolan Aukeat"

"Pidot"

"Juuret"

"Tuuleton" video:

"Niemi" video:

"Mylly" video:

"Leväluhta" video: