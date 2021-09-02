KORPIKLAANI Release Music Video For Cover Of ANTHRAX's "Got The Time"

Korpiklaani released their 11th studio album, Jylhä, back in February. The album was hailed by critics and fans alike as the most elaborate and mature Korpiklaani album to date. While this might be true, it doesn't mean the band forgot how to party: during the Jylhä sessions they took the classic Anthrax banger "Got The Time" (a song originally released in 1978 by British musician Joe Jackson) and converted it into a typical Korpiklaani tune called "Ennen" ("Before"). But that's not all - they've filmed a wild and very entertaining video, shot by Markku Kirves and again starring actor Yrjänä Ermala, which is being released along with the cover song.

“This was the first time a video producer encouraged us to drink while on a video shoot and we were very happy to do as directed!” - Jonne (Korpiklaani)

Says video director Markku Kirves: "Our old man wakes up and feels dizzy after last nights party. Suddenly, a knock on the door. Memory is weak and because he sees only blurry figures walking around the house, he decides to hide. But is there anything to drink…"

Watch the video below, and stream the song here.

Order Jylhä here.

Jylhä tracklisting:

"Verikoira"

"Niemi"

"Leväluhta"

"Mylly"

"Tuuleton"

"Sanaton Maa"

"Kiuru"

"Miero"

"Pohja"

"Huolettomat"

"Anolan Aukeat"

"Pidot"

"Juuret"

