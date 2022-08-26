KORPIKLAANI Release New Single "Krystallomantia"; Lyric Video

Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, have released a new single called "Krystallomantia", which sees the band couple their trademark sound with their most politically influenced lyrics to date. The melancholic, yet upbeat anti-war song was written about Ukraine and the ongoing Russian invasion currently happening in that country.

Listen to "Krystallomantia" here, and watch a lyric video below.

Jonne comments: "I had been working on this song for a while, but when Russia invaded Ukraine, it came natural to write these lyrics and finish the song. We were planning to release it later this year, however when Faine Misto asked us to perform at their festival in Poland as a charity event, it seemed perfect time to release it. The cover artwork, again done by Jan Yrlund, shows the impact and deep sadness we all feel. Peace & Love”

In addition, Korpiklaani are playing a charity show for Ukrainean troops, families and innocent victims at Faine Miste Festival in Poland tonight, August 26.

(Photo - Peero Lakanen)