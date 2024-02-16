KORPIKLAANI Release New Single, Video “Aita”

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani are happy to unleash “Aita”, the second single from their upcoming new studio album, Rankarumpu, which is due to be released on April 5, 2024.

“Aita” keeps up the full-speed ahead approach from the previous single, “Saunaan”. The dizzying pace, a catchy chorus and a masterful violin/accordion duel make “Aita” an absolutely irresistible tune that bears all trademarks the Finns are universally known and loved for. Folk metal at its best!

Composer Olli Vänskä commented:

"'Aita' was actually composed as an instrumental track, or that was at least the intention. I sent a demo version to Jonne and when I was asking about it a week later, he told me "hell no!" and gave me the lyrics he wrote. And good lyrics, too! I'm very satisfied about the violin riff and how the folk interlude turned out as well. Lots of interesting stuff happening there!"

Front man Jonne Järvelä added:

"I got a very cool demo song from Olli to which I riffed with a guitar. Then a theme started to form in my head that I transformed into a song which was easy to write words to.

In the lyrics, the main person meets an old familiar village man who has been on the road as journey man for a long time and returns to his home village. The man asks his friend all sorts of questions about what he has seen around the world, but the journey man only answers vaguely, but with wise lessons."

Watch the video below, and pre-order/pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Kotomaa"

"Tapa sen kun kerkeet"

"Aita"

"Saunaan"

"Mettään"

"Kalmisto"

"Rankarumpu"

"No perkele"

"Viikatelintu"

"Nouse"

"Oraakkelit"

"Harhainen höyhen"

"Aita" video:

"Saunaan" video:

Korpiklaani have massive touring plans for 2024, starting with an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, two album release shows in Mexico on April 5 and 6, followed by a North Amercan tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) in April and May, a good number of big European Summer festivals and a European tour towards the end of the year.

Tour dates:

February (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)

21 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 - Norwich, UK - LCR UEA

23 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

24 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

27 - Belfast, UK - Limelight

28 - Dublin, UK - Academy

29 - Cardiff, UK - SU

March (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)

1 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

2 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

3 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

5 - Mancheste, UKr - O2 Victoria Warehouse

6 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

7 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

9 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

April (album release shows)

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro28

6 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana

April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom

26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater

3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2024 Festivals

June

27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son

28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays

August

9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666

9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air

November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya

23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena

7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen

13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

27 - München, Germany - Zenith

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium

(Photo - Peero Lakanen, edited by Jan Yrlund)