KORPIKLAANI Release New Single, Video “Aita”
February 16, 2024, 43 minutes ago
Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani are happy to unleash “Aita”, the second single from their upcoming new studio album, Rankarumpu, which is due to be released on April 5, 2024.
“Aita” keeps up the full-speed ahead approach from the previous single, “Saunaan”. The dizzying pace, a catchy chorus and a masterful violin/accordion duel make “Aita” an absolutely irresistible tune that bears all trademarks the Finns are universally known and loved for. Folk metal at its best!
Composer Olli Vänskä commented:
"'Aita' was actually composed as an instrumental track, or that was at least the intention. I sent a demo version to Jonne and when I was asking about it a week later, he told me "hell no!" and gave me the lyrics he wrote. And good lyrics, too! I'm very satisfied about the violin riff and how the folk interlude turned out as well. Lots of interesting stuff happening there!"
Front man Jonne Järvelä added:
"I got a very cool demo song from Olli to which I riffed with a guitar. Then a theme started to form in my head that I transformed into a song which was easy to write words to.
In the lyrics, the main person meets an old familiar village man who has been on the road as journey man for a long time and returns to his home village. The man asks his friend all sorts of questions about what he has seen around the world, but the journey man only answers vaguely, but with wise lessons."
Watch the video below, and pre-order/pre-save the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Kotomaa"
"Tapa sen kun kerkeet"
"Aita"
"Saunaan"
"Mettään"
"Kalmisto"
"Rankarumpu"
"No perkele"
"Viikatelintu"
"Nouse"
"Oraakkelit"
"Harhainen höyhen"
"Aita" video:
"Saunaan" video:
Korpiklaani have massive touring plans for 2024, starting with an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, two album release shows in Mexico on April 5 and 6, followed by a North Amercan tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) in April and May, a good number of big European Summer festivals and a European tour towards the end of the year.
Tour dates:
February (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)
21 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
22 - Norwich, UK - LCR UEA
23 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
24 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy
25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
27 - Belfast, UK - Limelight
28 - Dublin, UK - Academy
29 - Cardiff, UK - SU
March (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)
1 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
2 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy
3 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
5 - Mancheste, UKr - O2 Victoria Warehouse
6 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy
7 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
8 - Newcastle, UK - NX
9 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
April (album release shows)
5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro28
6 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana
April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)
8 - Reading, PA - Reverb
9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre
19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom
26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile
May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)
1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater
3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
2024 Festivals
June
27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son
28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays
August
9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666
9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle
24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air
November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)
15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya
23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)
6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena
7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer
12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen
13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
27 - München, Germany - Zenith
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium
(Photo - Peero Lakanen, edited by Jan Yrlund)