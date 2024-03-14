KORPIKLAANI Release New Single, Video "Oraakkelit"
March 14, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, are happy to unveil their newest single and music video, "Oraakkelit". It's the third single from their upcoming new studio album, Rankarumpu, which is due to be released on April 5.
Korpiklaani's twelfth studio album is once again full of tasty folk metal and its different flavors, but it also offers new spices. One of the most wonderful features of Rankarumpu is related to the folk instruments. Although Korpiklaani has done one or maybe even a couple of unforgettable things in the realm of folk metal, this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä's violin and Sami Perttula's accordion may surprise even die-hard fans.
"Oraakkelit" shows a darker, more serious side of Korpiklaani and is a nice contrast to the happier, more upbeat previous singles, "Saunaan" and "Aita". The mood of the song has been perfectly captured by a mystical and visually stunning video directed by Vesa Ranta.
Singer Jonne commented: "I had never actually written a shuffle based song before and I wanted to try to write such a riff and see how it would work in metal music. Normally it is used a lot in old blues and rock’n’roll music. I was suprised how cool it went and then I thought: what if all the gods all over the world would have a big rock’n'roll dancing party together underground. The idea made me laugh, so I decided to use it!"
Drummer Samuli added: ”When I heard the first demo I was really excited. This is something very different! I felt there could be a cool shuffle feeling to the rhythm and I started to explored it. There is a great atmosphere in the song. First it lurks enigmatically but then it starts to rock! Drumwise you can use lots of dynamics. It will be a fun live song!”
Pre-order/pre-save the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Kotomaa"
"Tapa sen kun kerkeet"
"Aita"
"Saunaan"
"Mettään"
"Kalmisto"
"Rankarumpu"
"No perkele"
"Viikatelintu"
"Nouse"
"Oraakkelit"
"Harhainen höyhen"
"Aita" video:
"Saunaan" video:
Korpiklaani have massive touring plans for 2024, following an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, a North Amercan tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) will happen in April and May, and after that several big European Summer festivals await, as well as a European tour towards the end of the year.
April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)
8 - Reading, PA - Reverb
9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre
19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom
26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile
May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)
1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater
3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
2024 Festivals
June
27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son
28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays
August
9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666
9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle
24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air
November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)
15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya
23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)
6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena
7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer
12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen
13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
27 - München, Germany - Zenith
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium
(Photo - Jake Owens)