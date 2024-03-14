KORPIKLAANI Release New Single, Video "Oraakkelit"

Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, are happy to unveil their newest single and music video, "Oraakkelit". It's the third single from their upcoming new studio album, Rankarumpu, which is due to be released on April 5.

Korpiklaani's twelfth studio album is once again full of tasty folk metal and its different flavors, but it also offers new spices. One of the most wonderful features of Rankarumpu is related to the folk instruments. Although Korpiklaani has done one or maybe even a couple of unforgettable things in the realm of folk metal, this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä's violin and Sami Perttula's accordion may surprise even die-hard fans.

"Oraakkelit" shows a darker, more serious side of Korpiklaani and is a nice contrast to the happier, more upbeat previous singles, "Saunaan" and "Aita". The mood of the song has been perfectly captured by a mystical and visually stunning video directed by Vesa Ranta.

Singer Jonne commented: "I had never actually written a shuffle based song before and I wanted to try to write such a riff and see how it would work in metal music. Normally it is used a lot in old blues and rock’n’roll music. I was suprised how cool it went and then I thought: what if all the gods all over the world would have a big rock’n'roll dancing party together underground. The idea made me laugh, so I decided to use it!"

Drummer Samuli added: ”When I heard the first demo I was really excited. This is something very different! I felt there could be a cool shuffle feeling to the rhythm and I started to explored it. There is a great atmosphere in the song. First it lurks enigmatically but then it starts to rock! Drumwise you can use lots of dynamics. It will be a fun live song!”

Pre-order/pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Kotomaa"

"Tapa sen kun kerkeet"

"Aita"

"Saunaan"

"Mettään"

"Kalmisto"

"Rankarumpu"

"No perkele"

"Viikatelintu"

"Nouse"

"Oraakkelit"

"Harhainen höyhen"

"Aita" video:

"Saunaan" video:

Korpiklaani have massive touring plans for 2024, following an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, a North Amercan tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) will happen in April and May, and after that several big European Summer festivals await, as well as a European tour towards the end of the year.

April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom

26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater

3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2024 Festivals

June

27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son

28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays

August

9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666

9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air

November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya

23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena

7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen

13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

27 - München, Germany - Zenith

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium

(Photo - Jake Owens)