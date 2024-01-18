KORPIKLAANI Reveal Rankarumpu Album Details, Launch Music Video For New Single "Saunaan"

Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, have released a brand new single called "Saunaan", the first song to whet your appetite for their upcoming new studio album, Rankarumpu, which is due to be released on April 5. The pre-order for the album starts today.

Rankarumpu, like the two previous records, was executed with recording / mixing engineer and producer Janne Saksa. It seems that the collaboration between the band and Saksa has reached a whole new level with Rankarumpu.

Korpiklaani's twelfth studio album is once again full of tasty folk metal and its different flavors, but it also offers new spices. One of the most wonderful features of Rankarumpu is related to the folk instruments. Although Korpiklaani has done one or maybe even a couple of unforgettable things in the realm of folk metal, this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä's violin and Sami Perttula's accordion may surprise even die-hard fans.

One of the best showcases of this new chapter in Korpiklaani's career is the fast paced, violin-driven and playful folk metal tune "Saunaan". With its irresistable lead melody and a chorus for the ages, "Saunaan" is one of the strongest Korpiklaani songs to date, and it should fill any fan of the genre with pure delight.

Olli Vänskä commented: "I actually composed 'Saunaan' already months before I even knew I would be playing for Korpiklaani. I was working on an upbeat folk metal song and less surprisingly KK – Kings of Folk Metal – was definitely one of the influences.

Then, one thought led to another and suddenly I found myself actually playing for Korpiklaani and we were talking about material for an upcoming album. One night during a festival van ride I played a couple of demo tracks for the guys and Jonne was immediately giving me thumbs up. We worked with the arrangement a little bit and the end result is a pretty pretty good song!"

Watch the video below, and pre-order/pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Kotomaa"

"Tapa sen kun kerkeet"

"Aita"

"Saunaan"

"Mettään"

"Kalmisto"

"Rankarumpu"

"No perkele"

"Viikatelintu"

"Nouse"

"Oraakkelit"

"Harhainen höyhen"

"Saunaan" video:

Korpiklaani have massive touring plans for 2024, starting with an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, two album release shows in Mexico on April 5 and 6, followed by a North Amercan tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) in April and May, a good number of big European Summer festivals and a European tour towards the end of the year.

Tour dates:

February (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)

21 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 - Norwich, UK - LCR UEA

23 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

24 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

27 - Belfast, UK - Limelight

28 - Dublin, UK - Academy

29 - Cardiff, UK - SU

March (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)

1 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

2 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

3 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

5 - Mancheste, UKr - O2 Victoria Warehouse

6 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

7 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

9 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

April (album release shows)

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro28

6 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana

April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom

26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater

3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2024 Festivals

June

27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son

28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays

August

9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666

9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air

November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya

23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena

7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen

13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

27 - München, Germany - Zenith

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium

(Photo - Peero Lakanen, edited by Jan Yrlund)