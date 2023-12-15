KORPIKLAANI To Release Rankarumpu In April; Extensive 2024 Touring Plans Revealed
December 15, 2023, an hour ago
Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, have announced the name and release date of their upcoming new studio album, Rankarumpu, which is due on April 5. In addition, Korpiklaani have revealed their massive touring plans for 2024, starting with an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, two album release shows in Mexico on April 5 and 6, followed by a North American tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) in April and May, a good number of big European Summer festivals and a European tour towards the end of the year. Scroll down for all confirmed dates.
Korpiklaani's twelfth studio album, Rankarumpu, is once again full of tasty folk metal and its different flavors, but it also offers new spices. Perhaps the ancient gods of joyful music have decided to bless their own sons with some new miraculous extracts?
"Whenever I start writing something new, the material always finds its own path without any forcing - that stuff just comes from somewhere deep inside me, completely naturally", states Jonne Järvelä. "Anyway, when I started to come up with the material for Rankarumpu, I set myself a goal. A couple of previous records, especially Kulkija (2018), were a bit slower as a whole, so this time I wanted to benefit from a bit faster tempos - a bit like the old Korpiklaani."
This is exactly what Rankarumpu is all about. Of course, Korpiklaani sometimes slows down and gets seriously emotional, but for the most part Rankarumpu - as a whole, probably the band's catchiest album to date - rushes forward at a faster pace.
One of the most wonderful features of Rankarumpu is related to the folk instruments. Although Korpiklaani has done one or maybe even a couple of unforgettable things in the realm of folk metal, this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä's violin and Sami Perttula's accordion may surprise even die-hard fans.
Rankarumpu, like the two previous records, was executed with recording / mixing engineer and producer Janne Saksa. It seems that the collaboration between the band and Saksa has reached a whole new level with Rankarumpu.
Tour dates:
February (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)
21 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
22 - Norwich, UK - LCR UEA
23 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
24 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy
25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
27 - Belfast, UK - Limelight
28 - Dublin, UK - Academy
29 - Cardiff, UK - SU
March (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)
1 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
2 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy
3 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
5 - Mancheste, UKr - O2 Victoria Warehouse
6 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy
7 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
8 - Newcastle, UK - NX
9 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
April (album release shows)
5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro28
6 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana
April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)
8 - Reading, PA - Reverb
9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre
19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom
26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile
May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)
1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater
3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
2024 Festivals
June
27.-30.06. FR Clisson - Hellfest
July
12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son
28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays
August
9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666
9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle
24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air
November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)
15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya
23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)
6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena
7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer
12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen
13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
27 - München, Germany - Zenith
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium
(Photo - Peero Lakanen, edited by Jan Yrlund)