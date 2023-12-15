KORPIKLAANI To Release Rankarumpu In April; Extensive 2024 Touring Plans Revealed

Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, have announced the name and release date of their upcoming new studio album, Rankarumpu, which is due on April 5. In addition, Korpiklaani have revealed their massive touring plans for 2024, starting with an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, two album release shows in Mexico on April 5 and 6, followed by a North American tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) in April and May, a good number of big European Summer festivals and a European tour towards the end of the year. Scroll down for all confirmed dates.

Korpiklaani's twelfth studio album, Rankarumpu, is once again full of tasty folk metal and its different flavors, but it also offers new spices. Perhaps the ancient gods of joyful music have decided to bless their own sons with some new miraculous extracts?

"Whenever I start writing something new, the material always finds its own path without any forcing - that stuff just comes from somewhere deep inside me, completely naturally", states Jonne Järvelä. "Anyway, when I started to come up with the material for Rankarumpu, I set myself a goal. A couple of previous records, especially Kulkija (2018), were a bit slower as a whole, so this time I wanted to benefit from a bit faster tempos - a bit like the old Korpiklaani."

This is exactly what Rankarumpu is all about. Of course, Korpiklaani sometimes slows down and gets seriously emotional, but for the most part Rankarumpu - as a whole, probably the band's catchiest album to date - rushes forward at a faster pace.

One of the most wonderful features of Rankarumpu is related to the folk instruments. Although Korpiklaani has done one or maybe even a couple of unforgettable things in the realm of folk metal, this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä's violin and Sami Perttula's accordion may surprise even die-hard fans.

Rankarumpu, like the two previous records, was executed with recording / mixing engineer and producer Janne Saksa. It seems that the collaboration between the band and Saksa has reached a whole new level with Rankarumpu.

Tour dates:

February (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)

21 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 - Norwich, UK - LCR UEA

23 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

24 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

27 - Belfast, UK - Limelight

28 - Dublin, UK - Academy

29 - Cardiff, UK - SU

March (with Alestorm & Heidevolk)

1 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

2 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

3 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

5 - Mancheste, UKr - O2 Victoria Warehouse

6 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

7 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

9 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

April (album release shows)

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro28

6 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana

April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom

26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater

3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2024 Festivals

June

27.-30.06. FR Clisson - Hellfest

July

12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son

28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays

August

9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666

9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air

November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya

23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena

7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen

13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

27 - München, Germany - Zenith

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium

(Photo - Peero Lakanen, edited by Jan Yrlund)