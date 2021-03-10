KORPIKLAANI Vodka Wins In Its Category At International World Vodka Awards; Video

Korpiklaani are proud to announce that their very own Korpiklaani Vodka has been awarded the "World's Best Infused & Botanical Vodka" at the International World Vodka Awards competition. This spruce flavored Vodka is produced by Pyynikin Distilling Company from Tampere who have won several international awards.

One can safely say their years of traveling around the world, drinking a fair amount of Vodka along the way, has finally paid off with providing an certain expertise to produce of award-winning vodka. You can watch a commercial for Korpiklaani Vodka below.

Jarkko comments:"We had several sessions with Samuli the Distiller where we went through many different versions of the vodka. The correct amount of spruce was crucial in getting the flavor exactly right and even tiny changes made a huge difference in the final product. We 're very happy to see that the jury appreciated the same things and actually understood the amount of love and care that went into making this vodka."

"When Korpiklaani suggested making a vodka in cooperation, I could not have been more excited! Korpiklaani was my absolute favorite band in my youth and I still listen to them a lot. In my opinion, spruce is one of the most Finnish flavors and aromas, and it also fits very well with the look of Korpiklaani, so from the beginning it was clear what would be used in this vodka. We went collecting spruce twigs ourselves from the forest for distillation. The end result is a grain-based vodka flavored with spruce, which is wooded and fresh, like the forest in a bottle," says Samuli Peltonummi , the main distiller of Pyynikin Distilling Company