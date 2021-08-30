KORY CLARKE Aims To Release New WARRIOR SOUL Album In September / October - "I'm Really Excited About It!"; New 80’s Glam Metalcast Streaming

Warrior Soul singer, Kory Clarke, is featured in the latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast. Listen below.

On the new Warrior Soul album: "For the new record, I want the recording completed in August, so I can have it out to hit the top 10 lists for the year! I’m really excited about it. It’s stuff I’ve been kicking around for 18 - 20 months after I did some tracking in Chicago in late 2019. It’s following up our cover album from last year. I don’t know how to describe it. The opening track is pretty tripped out. It’s called 'We’re Alive'. I don’t know how “punky” it is. There’s a good smattering of styles and genres on there to be sure. To say it’s anything but a Warrior Soul album would be wrong. We’re hoping to have it out by the end of September or the first week of October."

On their covers album, Cocaine And Other Good Stuff: "These are my favorite songs. These are songs l like to listen to and turn the radio up for. On KISS being on there - I mean Gene’s a dickwad... but we were into KISS in Detroit in 73-75. Once the KISS Army started, that when I had to blink and say I’m not buying a KISS sleeping bag! I’m not part of your KISS Army... kiss my ass! After that you had various different dudes in the band like “Wolf guy” and “Aardvark guy”. Of course I like KISS, especially the Ace Frehley power stuff. Being that it was important election year, I thought 'Elected' by Alice Cooper would be good. Warrior Soul has always been a political band that stood up against fascism. We did 'Living After Midnight' by Judas Priest. On that song, you have to nail the “Loaded” part. You gotta sound kinda drunk and kinda tired at the same time. It’s not that hard for me to do! When you do a cover, it’s important that it’s “you” singing someone else’s song, not you trying to imitate someone. That’s the approach that I took on this album. That’s how it should be, because my fans want to hear me."