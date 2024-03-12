KOSUKE HASHIDA Signs To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Justifiable Homicide Out In April

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the debut album from Tokyo, Japan's blistering Deathgrind act Kosuke Hashida. Justifiable Homicide is up now for preorder and will be released April 5 on CD and Digital formats along with merch.

Hailing from Tokyo Japan, Kosuke Hashida previously played guitar for the Japanese band World End Man, as well as performing live guitar duties in Abysmal Dawn. Justifiable Homicide presents ten brutal tracks blending death metal, thrash, grindcore and hardcore/punk styles, showcasing skillful extreme aggression and vicious calculated speed on this monstrous slab of sickness.

Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Justifiable Homicide”

“Massive Hemorrhage”

“Spurt Of Blood”

“Suicide Again”

“Think Twice”

“Psychotic Depression”

“Killing Is Your Business”

“The Last Word”

“Dehumanized”

“Nakano Grind City”

“Nakano Grind City”: