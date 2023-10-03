KRAANIUM Release NSFW Music Video For “Massive Piles Of Festering Remains”

One of Europe's most lauded brutal death metal exports, Kraanium, have released the second single from their upcoming album, Scriptures Of Vicennial Defilement due out on November 3, 2023 and their first on recently announced label home, Unique Leader Records. The new track, titled "Massive Piles Of Festering Remains" comes accompanied by one of the most extreme and NSFW music videos in recent years, you have been warned. Preorder here.

Speaking on their recent announcement, Kraanium share:

"Check out the next installment Massive Piles Of Festering Remains, from our upcoming album Scriptures Of Vicennial Defilement. We worked closely with Snuff Masks to bring you this delightfully gory master piece. Spread the word. We hope you all enjoy the brutality!”

Unique Leader Records CEO, Jamie Graham adds:

“Kraanium have long been held as one of the absolute leading names in European Brutal Death Metal. Everything about this record is just brutally delicious, from the production, through to the artwork to the concept, it epitomises what the genre represents and we are over the moon to bring the Northern Slam Titans to our roster.”

Tracklisting:

“Gurgling On Decomposed Feces”

“Cunt Pierced With Rusty Nails”

“Massive Piles Of Festering Remains”

“Fevid Self Dismemberment”

“Internally Purified With Scorching Iron”

“Deflowered By Disembowelment”

“Sliced, Diced, And Sodomized”

“Braindead Skullf*cking”

"Massive Piles Of Festering Remains" video (WARNING: NSFW):

“Braindead Skullf*cking” video: