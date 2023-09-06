KRAANIUM Sign To Unique Leader Records; Scriptures Of Vicennial Defilement Out In November

One of Europe's most lauded brutal death metal exports, Kraanium, have announced their signing to new label home, Unique Leader Records. The announcement also comes with news of the band's new album, Scriptures Of Vicennial Defilement due out on November 3, 2023 and a brand new single and music video for track “Braindead Skullf*cking”. Preorder here.

Speaking on their recent announcement, Kraanium share:

"We are stoked to have signed with Unique Leader Records for our sixth full-length record!!! It is an honor for us to be part of a label/roster with so much amazing Brutal history in the music scene, and we could not be happier with the decision.

“Our newest album is by far our most brutal to date, and we are so fucking excited to share this next chapter in the Kraanium journey with you all, this album is complex, catchy, groovy and above all 110% Pure Northern Slammage.

“Get ready for Scriptures Of Vicennial Defilement"

Unique Leader Records CEO, Jamie Graham adds:

“Kraanium have long been held as one of the absolute leading names in European Brutal Death Metal. Everything about this record is just brutally delicious, from the production, through to the artwork to the concept, it epitomises what the genre represents and we are over the moon to bring the Northern Slam Titans to our roster.”

Tracklisting:

“Gurgling On Decomposed Feces”

“Cunt Pierced With Rusty Nails”

“Massive Piles Of Festering Remains”

“Fevid Self Dismemberment”

“Internally Purified With Scorching Iron”

“Deflowered By Disembowelment”

“Sliced, Diced, And Sodomized”

“Braindead Skullf*cking”

“Braindead Skullf*cking” video: