KREATOR Announce Klash Of The Ruhrpott Festival 2024 Featuring SODOM, DESTRUCTION And TANKARD

Metal titans Kreator proudly present the Klash Of The Ruhrpott festival – July 20th, 2024 at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen. Featuring the long awaited union of Germany’s legendary Teutonic 4, completed by Sodom, Destruction and Tankard.



The one-day thrash extravaganza is a celebration of German metal, expected to welcome domestic and international fans for this once in a lifetime event!



Mille Petrozza (Kreator):

"I’m so happy we have an opportunity to present this package in the best way possible! It’s going to be a really special day, full of love and respect…and the most extensive Kreator set ever…prepare for some deep cuts!"

Tom Angelripper (Sodom):

"I am very happy to finally be able to share the stage with my old companions and friends again. A meeting with these four fantastic bands cannot be surpassed in terms of cult status. It will be a very special event for us and our fans. Until then, please stay healthy and confident. See ya soon… Cheers."

Schmier (Destruction):

"Oh yes - we all have been waiting for this to happen, I am excited that it finally worked out! Hopefully this is the beginning of some more to come! We are super thrilled to be a part of this - thanks for the invitation Mille!"

Gerre (Tankard):

"Good things take time! Finally the 4 big will clash and thrash together. We feel very proud to be a part of this historical event!"

Tickets go on sale August 2nd, 2023 here.

Back in May, Kreator released a video for the song “Conquer And Destroy” from their latest album, Hate Über Alles. The live footage was filmed on March 4, 2023 in front of 6000 of the band's mighty Hordes in their spiritual home of Essen. This very special show at Grugahalle not only featured a career-spanning Kreator set list full of neckbreakers and beloved anthems, but also visually stunning high-end production solidifying the event as an unforgettable night for everyone in attendence. From opener “Hate Über Alles” all the way through to the final encore of “Pleasure To Kill”, the performance was a maelstrom of mosh pits and raised fists.

“Conquer And Destroy” credits: Videographer – Chris Schwarz, Post-production – Isaac Reeder.