KREATOR Debut Video For "666 - World Divided" (Live In Chile)

The mighty Kreator have unleashed a video for a live version of their song, "666 - World Divided", another excerpt from their monumental live performance in Chile in April, 2023, which will be released as a digital album on November 19.

Fans can relive the mayhem and massive circle pits that erupted throughout the night, showcasing the raw energy that only Kreator and their Chilean Hordes can command.

The studio version of the track was originally released as a stand-alone single in 2020 and as contribution to a split 7'' with Lamb Of God.

Watch "666 - World Divided" (Live In Chile) below:

The Klash Of The Titans tour is currently making the rounds in North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty Kreator and Testament co-headlining the run. The 34-date trek concludes in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates Possessed.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour can be purchased here. Remaining dates are listed below.

October

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

International metal forces join in a monstrous union between Kreator and US metal monsters, Anthrax. Completing this unmissable lineup, a very special guest, the Bay Area’s metal machine, Testament.

Tour dates:

November

21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

27 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

29 - Paris, France - Zenith

30 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

December

1 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

3 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

8 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage

Tickets here.