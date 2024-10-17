KREATOR Debut Video For "666 - World Divided" (Live In Chile)
October 17, 2024, 30 minutes ago
The mighty Kreator have unleashed a video for a live version of their song, "666 - World Divided", another excerpt from their monumental live performance in Chile in April, 2023, which will be released as a digital album on November 19.
Fans can relive the mayhem and massive circle pits that erupted throughout the night, showcasing the raw energy that only Kreator and their Chilean Hordes can command.
The studio version of the track was originally released as a stand-alone single in 2020 and as contribution to a split 7'' with Lamb Of God.
Watch "666 - World Divided" (Live In Chile) below:
The Klash Of The Titans tour is currently making the rounds in North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty Kreator and Testament co-headlining the run. The 34-date trek concludes in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates Possessed.
Tickets and VIP packages for the tour can be purchased here. Remaining dates are listed below.
October
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
International metal forces join in a monstrous union between Kreator and US metal monsters, Anthrax. Completing this unmissable lineup, a very special guest, the Bay Area’s metal machine, Testament.
Tour dates:
November
21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall
23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
27 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
29 - Paris, France - Zenith
30 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
December
1 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
3 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
8 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
11 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena
15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage
Tickets here.