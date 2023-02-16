KREATOR - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 Old School Set Streaming

For this year's run of the 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise, German thrash legends Kreator prepared a very special setlist for their January 30th appearance. It featured songs taken from '85 - '90 only. Check out fan-filmed video of the entire show below.

The setlist was as follows.

"Choir Of The Damned" (Intro)

"Ripping Corpse"

"Extreme Aggression"

"Riot Of Violence"

"Terrible Certainty"

Toxic Trace" (part)

"Endless Pain"

"Awakening of the Gods"

"People Of The Lie"

"When the Sun Burns Red"

"Some Pain Will Last"

"The Pestilence"

"Under The Guillotine"

"Terror Zone"

"Tormentor"